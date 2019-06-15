Western Cape police seize abalone worth R800k

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have arrested two people, aged 32 and 39, after they were found in possession of a large number of abalone in Worcester, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

At about 8pm on Friday night, Worcester SAPS crime intelligence and K9 unit officers followed up on information about abalone being transported in a bus travelling from Cape Town to Gauteng, Captain FC Van Wyk said.

At Worcester, the identified bus was stopped at a petrol station and a search was conducted. The sniffer dogs detected the abalone and officers found eight brown boxes wrapped in plastic, all containing dried abalone.

When counted, 2 236 units of dried abalone worth an estimated R800 000 were confiscated and two suspects were arrested.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of illegal possession of abalone, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

