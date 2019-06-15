Crime 15.6.2019 08:02 pm

Western Cape police seize abalone worth R800k

ANA
Photo: SAPS

Photo: SAPS

The suspects are expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have arrested two people, aged 32 and 39, after they were found in possession of a large number of abalone in Worcester, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

At about 8pm on Friday night, Worcester SAPS crime intelligence and K9 unit officers followed up on information about abalone being transported in a bus travelling from Cape Town to Gauteng, Captain FC Van Wyk said.

At Worcester, the identified bus was stopped at a petrol station and a search was conducted. The sniffer dogs detected the abalone and officers found eight brown boxes wrapped in plastic, all containing dried abalone.

When counted, 2 236 units of dried abalone worth an estimated R800 000 were confiscated and two suspects were arrested.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of illegal possession of abalone, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cape Town police seize abalone worth R1.7m 7.6.2019
SAPS investigating abalone processing facility uncovered in Cape Town 25.5.2019
Abalone worth R1m confiscated in PE, suspects arrested 21.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition