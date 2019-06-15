Mbalula calls for ‘end to terror on roads’ after petrol-bombed truck driver dies

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of a truck driver who has died after his vehicle was petrol bombed in the Western Cape earlier this month, the ministry said on Saturday.

”Bernard Groenewald, who sustained serious burn wounds after his truck was targeted on the N1 near Touws River in the early hours of June 2nd, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries yesterday [Friday],” the ministry said in a statement.

Groenewald and his brother-in-law had pulled over on the side of the highway to rest, after which the truck was petrol bombed.

“This was a senseless killing; an innocent man was murdered, a husband and contributing member of our society was attacked heinously. Our condolences to his friends and loved ones.

“We assure them and the country that we as government are doing our best to restore calm in the trucking industry and ensure that this never happens again,” ministry spokesman Ayanda Allie Paine said.

Mbalula had called on law enforcement agencies to do everything possible to bring the arsonists to book and for an end to “the terror on our roads”, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

