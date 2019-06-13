Durban police officer’s alleged killer arrested

A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Durban police constable, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday.

In a statement, police said Constable Thandiwe Mavaneni, 33, stationed at the Inchanga police station was shot and killed at her home in the neighbouring Mpumalanga province during a domestic dispute.

“She sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital where she died on arrival,” the statement said.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting and will appear in court on Friday.

– African News Agency

