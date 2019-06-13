Crime 13.6.2019 11:28 am

Durban police officer’s alleged killer arrested

The suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting and will appear in court on Friday.

A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Durban police constable, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday.

In a statement, police said Constable Thandiwe Mavaneni, 33, stationed at the Inchanga police station was shot and killed at her home in the neighbouring Mpumalanga province during a domestic dispute.

“She sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital where she died on arrival,” the statement said.

