Man, 36, arrested for rape in Cape Town

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Table View, Cape Town after he allegedly raped a destitute woman on Wednesday morning, Western Cape police said.

“During the early hours of this morning (Wednesday), a destitute woman was raped by a man who is also known to sleep on the streets. The woman, aged in her late twenties, reported the incident to her boyfriend who managed to alert the police about the incident,” spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

The woman’s boyfriend knew the man and when the boyfriend told the suspect that he was going to call the police, the suspect fled.

The details of the suspect were shared with police who in turn alerted various partners to be on the lookout for the suspect. An observant officer from a local security company saw the suspect not far from the scene and informed the police officers.

Members acted quickly and the suspect was arrested, Van Wyk said.

“The victim was taken to a medical facility and the case is being investigated by the Milnerton Cluster’s Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

