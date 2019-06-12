Suspect arrested in Paarl for shooting Anti-Gang Unit members in Cape Town

A-26-year old suspect was arrested in Paarl outside Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the shooting of six Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members in Samora Machel on Wednesday morning, Western Cape police said.

The members were shot and injured as they were tracing suspects in Samora Machel. They were on a tracing operation in Sweet Home Farm informal settlement and had just apprehended one suspect allegedly linked to recent murders in the area.

“As the members were searching for another suspect also sought for a serious crime in the area, shots came from one of the shacks,” police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

Two members suffered serious injuries and four others were also wounded. All six officers were admitted to hospital.

