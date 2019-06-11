One of North West’s most wanted suspects arrested

A 37-year-old man who escaped from custody and has been on the run for three years was arrested in Kanana near Klerksdorp, North West police said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said John Khoza was arrested on Monday, by a multi-disciplinary stabilisation team.

Khoza has been on the most wanted list since his escape from lawful custody in 2016, at the Tshepong Hospital.

At the time he was facing six cases of burglary and one of house robbery. He was arrested together with two accomplices aged 40 and 43, the police said.

“It is alleged that Khoza committed most of these crimes at Doringkruin, Klerksdorp, between 2013 and 2016 and stole household items such as plasma televisions, firearms, laptops and electrical appliances.

“Some of the stolen properties were recovered at Khoza’s residential place,” Funani said.

“He appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court today [Tuesday], facing charges of escaping from lawful custody, housebreaking and theft,” as well as possession of suspected stolen properties and illegal possession of firearm.

Fulani said he was expected to appear again on Wednesday in the same court with his two accomplices.

– African News Agency (ANA)

