Cops kill two would-be robbers, wound another on Joburg’s West Rand

Gauteng police have shot dead two suspected robbers and wounded another in Roodepoort, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

In a statement, police said they made a “breakthrough” when they cornered six suspected would-be robbers travelling in two vehicles.

“The operation was conducted by multi-disciplinary police teams including Tactical Response Teams, Metro Police, Crime Intelligence and local police officers on information of several suspects travelling in two vehicles who had conspired to commit an armed robbery,” the statement said.

“On approaching the suspects, a chase which was followed by a shoot-out in Main Reef Road. It is where the suspects were cornered. No police members were injured during the arrest of the suspects.”

Police said the suspects are suspected to be a part of a “gang involved in serious and violent crimes”.

The wounded suspect was being treated at a hospital under police guard.

Police seized four firearms and two vehicles in the incident.

“The suspects will be charged with a conspiracy to rob, possession of a stolen vehicle as well as possession of unlicensed firearms when they appear in court within 48 hours.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

