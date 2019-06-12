Six police officers shot in Nyanga, Cape Town

Police in the Western Cape on Wednesday came under attack in Nyanga where they were trying to arrest a murder suspect.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said: “Six members of the Anti-Gang Unit were shot and injured as they were tracing suspects in Samora Machel, Nyanga in the early hours of this morning.”

They were on a tracing operation in Sweet Home Farm informal settlement and had just apprehended one suspect allegedly linked to recent murders in Samora Machel.

“As the members were searching for another suspect also sought for serious crime in the area, shots came from one of the shacks,” said Potelwa.

“Two members suffered serious injury and four others were also wounded. They have all been admitted to hospital.”

The area is difficult to access with a terrain that is poorly lit and shacks erected close to each other. Unfortunately, the area is also a hide-out for dangerous criminals. Recently a spate of murders took place in the area.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.