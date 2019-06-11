Daylight robbers hit new drone store in Biscuit Mill

An armed gang on Monday morning robbed a new store at Woodstock’s trendy Biscuit Mill shopping district, according to Western Cape police.

According to neighbouring businesses, the robbers targeted the DJI store, which specialises in drone technology and opened only a week and a half ago.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that four suspects, two of whom were armed, entered the shop at around 11.30am and ordered the staff to lie down on the ground.

“According to reports, four unknown males entered the shop, two positively armed. The suspects instructed everyone to lie down on the ground,” Van Wyk said on Tuesday.

“They then took several items from the shop and fled the scene in a red golf GTI in an unknown direction. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported during this incident.”

A shop assistant at a nearby clothing store said the robbers were not masked.

“They walked in with faces like this,” she said, pointing to her own.

She added that the gang crashed into another vehicle as they fled past the security boom at the entrance to the business complex in Albert Road.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.