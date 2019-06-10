Ipid probes the shooting of Nelspruit businessperson

South Africa’s police watchdog on Monday said it is investigating the shooting of a 38-year-old man in Mbombela, following an accident involving bikers and two vehicles.

“It is alleged that there was an argument between the motorists and bikers. The deceased, who was not involved in the accident, intervened. It is further alleged that the man pointed a firearm at the police and he was then shot by a police officer,” said The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

He said Ipid investigators attended the scene on Sunday, and the post mortem was held on Monday.

“The veracity of the allegations will be established through investigation. The investigation continues. No arrest has been made,” said Dlamini.

Media reports identified the deceased man as well-known Nelspruit businessman Merwyn Masher.

– African News Agency (ANA)

