Suspect, 28, arrested for business robbery in Cape Town

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested for business robbery and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Goodwood, Cape Town, Western Cape police said in a statement on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, said a joint crime operation between the members attached to Goodwood SAPS and Flying Squad led to the arrest of the suspect in Goodwood at about 6:30am on Monday.

“Members spotted a suspicious vehicle at Voortrekker Road in Goodwood, the vehicle was stopped and further investigation was conducted,” said Malo. “Upon further search, members discovered two vehicle registrations numbers and an unlicensed firearm with twenty-nine rounds of ammunition.”

During further investigation members discovered that the vehicle was used in a business robbery at Engen garage in Suikerbossie Road, Bellville, on Saturday at about 4:00am.

The suspect from Khayelitsha is expected to make a court appearance in Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to face charges of business robbery and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, Malo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

