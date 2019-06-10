Western Cape authorities urge Cele to intervene after deadly murder spate

More than 14 people have been murdered in the Western Cape in the past week, prompting authorities there to ask the national Police Minister Bheki Cele to urgently intervene.

“The Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, condemns in the strongest terms the murder of over 14 individuals in the past week, and calls on the National Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, to intervene and put an end to these killings,” said a statement released by the province’s community safety department at the weekend.

Media reports indicate that the victims mostly hailed from Blikkiesdorp, Mitchells Plain and Athlone.

Zimbabwean journalist Mike Chimombe was shot dead a week ago in Cape Town. The 37-year-old was shot and killed in Tsaris Street, in Delft His body was discovered next to his Toyota Corolla.

So far, police have not reported any arrests for the spate of murders.

Fritz compared the situation in the province to a war.

“War is commonly defined by the UN and other such institutions as an act of conflict that has claimed more than 1,000 lives,” said Fritz.

“In the Western Cape 1,875 people were murdered in the past six months alone. This means that many of our most vulnerable residents in the province are living in a war zone.”

Fritz said he will be request an urgent meeting with Police Minister Cele to discuss this serious matter.

He will further be attending the Provincial Courts Efficiency Committee Meeting on Wednesday chaired by Judge President Hlope where he will again call for the police to act and put an end to the violence in the Western Cape.

“As the Western Cape government we will continue to do everything within our power to prevent crime through our programmes whilst working with our communities,” said Fritz.

These programmes prioritise the development of youth and drive job creation to ensure that individuals do not have to resort to a life of crime.

The community safety department said it will continue to prioritise the safety of the residents of the Western Cape.

– African News Agency (ANA)

