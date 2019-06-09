Pupil arrested for brazen armed robbery at Cape Town school

Police have arrested a teenage school pupil in connection with a brazen armed robbery at a Sea Point high school this past week in which a teacher was assaulted and 50 cellphones stolen, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

”Our investigations into the brazen robbery perpetrated at a high school in Sea Point on Wednesday morning led us to a 15-year-old suspect who was arrested this morning [Sunday] on a charge of armed robbery,” Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

The suspect, from Philippi East, was a scholar at the same school. During a search of his residence, six cellphone covers, believed to have been stolen during the robbery, were found.

He was identified by means of surveillance footage at the school when he and his accomplices entered the classroom at around 10.10am while pupils were writing exams. The teacher and pupils were held at gunpoint and robbed of ”a number of cellphones”.

The suspect is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Monday, while his accomplice is still being sought by police, Traut said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

