Police in Cape Town’s Blue Downs area seize nine illegal firearms

June 9 - SAPS officers in the Blue Downs policing cluster in Cape Town arrested 114 suspects on various charges and seized nine unlicensed firearms and ammunition during operations this past week. Illegal liquor was also seized. Photo: SAPS;

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in the Blue Downs policing cluster in Cape Town arrested 114 suspects on various charges and seized nine unlicensed firearms and ammunition during operations this past week, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

“Serious and violent crimes are high on the priority list of the Western Cape police and every endeavour is made to ensure the safety of the community in this province,” Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

Search operations were conducted in various areas, including Mfuleni, Eerste River, Ravensmead, and Belhar from Tuesday onwards to disarm criminals and curb violence on the streets.

During the operations in Mfuleni, police also seized a large amount of alcohol and arrested two suspects for trading in liquor without a licence.

”Our operations are aimed at gun violence in the province and criminals who are yet to be arrested will soon start to feel the heat,” said Traut.

– African News Agency (ANA)

