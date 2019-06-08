Body of man found on the side of the road in Durban

The body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found on the side of the road in Winston Park, between Gillitts and Hillcrest, in Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the local authorities already in attendance, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

”On closer inspection, medics found the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, lying on the side of the road near a driveway. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a significant head injury and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead.”

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

