Cops arrest over 120 in Joburg integrated law enforcement operation

A total of 127 suspects were arrested in an around Johannesburg in an operations carried out on Thursday, Gauteng police said on Friday.

“Detectives went out in full force searching for suspects on the run from the law, and were able to trace and apprehend 127 suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes such as armed robberies, murder, rape and fraud,” police said in a statement.

Officers also carried out roadblocks, seizing six suspected stolen vehicles.

Another R7 million in counterfeit goods were seized when police raided shops.

A significant amount of firearms were seized in various other operations across the province between Wednesday and Thursday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

