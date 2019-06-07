Crime 7.6.2019 03:56 pm

Cape Town police seize abalone worth R1.7m

ANA
Abalone with an estimated street value of R2.4 million was seized in Milnerton on Friday, 18 January 2019. Photo supplied.

The suspects responsible for the abalone are now being sought and any person with information is urged to contact Crime Stop.

Police in Cape Town seized over 5,000 units of abalone worth R1.7 million when they searched a house in Bothasig in the city’s northern suburbs.

Police spokesperson Sergeant George Mjiwu said that members attached to the Flying Squad were following information of abalone at Bothasig at 3.50pm on Thursday.

“Upon their arrival, they discovered boxes with dry abalone sealed with plastic in a storage place,” Mjiwu said. “The suspects responsible for the abalone are now being sought. We request anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

– African News Agency

