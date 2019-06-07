SA police probe murder of Zimbabwean journalist Mike Chimombe

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Western Cape on Friday said they were probing the murder of Zimbabwean trained journalist Mike Chimombe, who was based in Cape Town.

At the time of his death, the Harare Polytechnic media school graduate was not attached to any media house in South Africa and was believed to have been working as a cab driver.

Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut told African News Agency: “On Sunday at 8pm, a man, who is believed to be a taxi driver, was shot and killed in Tsaris Street, in Delft [Cape Town] by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. His body was discovered next to his Toyota Corolla.”

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. The motive is unknown, however, robbery is not ruled out,” said Traut.

Chimombe, 37, was reportedly the first son of Zimbabwean veteran journalist Emilia Zindi, who is now into farming.

Media in Zimbabwe reported that Chimombe had plans to move back to his home country later this year.

Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena of the Zimbabwe Community in SA expressed “dismay” over Chimombe’s murder.

“We call upon the South African authorities to investigate his killing and leave no stone unturned. His death comes at a time when Zimbabwean activists in Zimbabwe are under attack from state agents,” said Mabhena.

“While we can not blame the Zimbabwean state agents over his killing, it is important that the South African police apprehend his killers.”

Secretary general of the Zimbabwe Migrant Support Network Shelton Chiyangwa called for swift government intervention in the ongoing turf wars between taxi operators in the Western Cape and other provinces of South Africa.

“Here we have lost a renowned journo and a family man, one who has been adding value to the republic by providing a service to the people. We call upon the SA Police Service to expedite their investigation and bring the murderers to book as this will deter many from doing such crimes,” said Chiyangwa.

– African News Agency

