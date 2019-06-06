Police bid to rid Pretoria CBD of drugs nets 21 suspects

More than 20 people have been arrested at different spots around Pretoria central as efforts by the South African Police Service (SAPS) intensify against drug abuse and peddling.

Captain Augustinah Selepe said raids were conducted in infamous areas around Pretoria central including Marabastad, Brown Street and the bridge on Dr Savage Street.

“In a two-day concerted effort to fight the scourge of drugs in Pretoria Central, members of the SAPS Pretoria Central Crime Prevention Unit were out in full force to create a crime-free city centre and prevent crime,” Selepe said.

“The unit embarked on the two-day crime prevention operation by conducting high density patrols and stop and search operations in the early hours of the mornings of Wednesday and Thursday.”

She said the 21 suspects are aged between 22 and 35, and they were arrested for possession of drugs.

“Drug-related crimes including common robberies, pick-pocketing and theft out of motor vehicles have been prevalent,” Selepe said.

“However this does not reflect a general increase in crime in Pretoria Central as crime has generally reflected a declining in recent past,” Selepe said.

Drug abuse is prevalent in Pretoria CBD, with traders plying their trade to drug users at the Ultramar Building, which is across the Pretoria Central police station.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.