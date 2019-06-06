Suspect killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal

A suspect believed to be in his twenties was killed following a shootout with police in Mkhiwane Crescent, KwaNdengezi, KwaZulu Natal police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a man was stationary at the gate of his home on Mkhiwane Crescent in KwaNdengezi on Wednesday night at 8.30pm, when he was accosted by three suspects, one armed with a firearm.

“At gunpoint, they demanded the car keys of his vehicle. The victim fought back and managed to overpower a suspect. A shot was fired but no person was injured,” Gwala said.

“KwaNdengezi police immediately responded and there was a shootout. One of the suspects, believed to be in his twenties, was shot and fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with two rounds of ammunition,” he added.

The suspect was also found in possession of a bag that contained remote jamming equipment. Another three suspects, aged between 21 and 34, were arrested while trying to flee in their getaway vehicle. The arrested suspects will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of attempted carjacking and attempted murder, Gwala said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.