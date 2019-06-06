Eastern Cape police arrest man, 72, for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl between 2017 and September 2018 in the Thembeni Locality, in Willowvale.

In a statement, police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Butterworth made the arrest on Wednesday.

“The victim was threatened by the suspect not to inform anyone about the alleged rape. The victim finally broke her silence to one of her relatives on Tuesday, 4 June 2019”, Manatha said.

The suspected is expected to appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

– African News Agency

