Western Cape commissioner commends police for swift arrests in Cape Town metro

The provincial police commissioner of the Western Cape on Wednesday commended SAPS members after they arrested eight people for crimes ranging from business robbery to murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The swift response by members attached to the Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit stopped two robbers in their tracks this afternoon shortly after a cellular telephone store was robbed,” the SAPS said in a statement.

Three suspects entered the store and held staff at gunpoint before fleeing with cellular telephones valued at a substantial amount. The robbers were driving out of the parking area in a black Mercedes Benz when they collided with another vehicle and were forced to abandon their loot and flee on foot, the police said.

The police gave chase and arrested two of the suspects aged 24 and 27. Police recovered the stolen goods and established that the Mercedes-Benz had been hijacked in Gugulethu recently.

“In an unrelated matter in Lentegeur this afternoon a 20-year-old suspect was detained by SAPS for two murder and two attempted murder charges after he was apprehended by security officers in Taaibos Road,” the police said.

They allege that the suspect fired at four people who were sitting in a garage, killing two men aged 43 and 20 and wounding a 19-year-old woman, as well as an unknown person.

“The suspect fled on foot and was cornered by security officers who were in the area. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm,” the police said.

“In Bishop Lavis a 48-year-old suspect was arrested in Blombos Street with an unlicensed firearm and in Loganberry Street a 24-year-old suspect was arrested also in possession of an unlicensed firearm during two separate police interventions this afternoon,” the statement.

SAPS said members of the Bishop Lavis police service were patrolling the area when they noticed the suspicious persons and pursued them. The 24-year-old suspect will face an additional charge of attempted murder for shooting at the police.

The police said that three suspects aged 43, 18 and 16, who were arrested on Tuesday in Ocean View following a shooting incident, appeared in the Simon’s Town court on Wednesday

“Police reacted on information of a shooting incident in Capricorn Way, which led them to the residence of the suspects in the area. They were found in possession of a .38 special revolver, ammunition and mandrax tablets,” the police said.

The Mitchells Plain, Lentegeur and Bishop Lavis suspects are expected to appear in court once they have been charged.

The provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen KE Jula, commended the dedication and swift action of the police in ensuring “that criminals are disarmed and brought to book in this province”.

He also thanked the security officers who managed to apprehend the murder and attempted murder suspect in Lentegeur.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.