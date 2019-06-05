Crime 5.6.2019 11:25 am

Using toy gun to rob people backfires on thief when police shoot him

Image: iStock

A gang member has been shot by Nigerian police in Ebonyi State after he and other members used a toy gun to rob people.

Onyekachi Mmerole, 30, from Abia State was shot recently by police after he and his cohorts tried to flee into the bush, Punch Nigeria reported on Wednesday.

A police source said the gang had been terrorising the area, specifically targeting travellers.

However, a highway police patrol team was alerted to an ongoing robbery and following an exchange of gunfire. Mmerole was shot in the waist before it was discovered that the weapon he was carrying was actually a toy gun.

The plastic gun in question resembled a pump-action shotgun, sporting a torchlight and a Techno phone.

After the arrest of the “gunman”, the police commander of the area assured the public that he and his men would take further action to prevent other robberies along the Oso Edda-Ivo Highway.

– African News Agency

