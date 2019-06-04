Sassa warns beneficiaries to be aware of scammers

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Tuesday warned social grant beneficiaries of scammers as all the services provided by the agency are free.

Mpumalanga Sassa spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said: “The agency is warning beneficiaries because of many inquiries received about fees to access Sassa services. Beneficiaries must not pay any Sassa official, or even scammers who [pretend] to be Sassa officials. Any person demanding money for Sassa services must be reported to the nearest SAPS police station.

“Sassa would like to encourage beneficiaries to report any Sassa official who requires money to provide services at this toll-free number 0800 60 10 11. Sassa is aware of many criminals preying on the frail [elderly] and people living with disability as easy targets to be robbed. These criminals promise to offer Sassa services faster than a normal process. Beneficiaries must not hesitate to report these people to the nearest police stations.”

Ngubeni reminded all social grant recipients that the selling of Sassa gold cards was illegal and criminal.

“Sassa cards are available only at Sassa offices for beneficiaries who are qualifying and [have] been authorised to get [a] social grant. When a person [is] found with Sassa cards illegally, he or she will face the mighty hand of the law.”

Sassa also warned beneficiaries away from the tendency of using Sassa gold cards to borrow money from loan sharks and thereafter going to their offices for new cards in an attempt to dodge the loan.

“Beneficiaries misusing social grants payment cards are risking [being] taken out of the social grants system and can be prosecuted by the state.”

– African News Agency

