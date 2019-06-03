Men sentenced for murder, attempted murder, were not union members – Amcu

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said on Monday that the men who were convicted and sentenced for the murder and attempted murders of its office bearers were not part of the union.

Samkelo Mkhutshwa, 38, and Simphiwe Silwane, 36, were sentenced to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder of AMCU office bearers – branch chairperson Malibongwe Mdazo and Msindiseni Kwenene – at the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

Silwane was also handed a life sentence for the murder of Mveliso Bivela.

“Amcu unequivocally declares that both the convicted men were never members of Amcu or formed part of the union’s leadership, as it has been reported by certain media including the SABC and Ukhozi FM. Amcu [asks] all members of the media to report factually on this matter,” said the union via a statement.

“The two were hired gunmen sent with the objective of assassinating Amcu’s regional office bearers in one of many ploys that have been devised to hinder Amcu’s revolutionary struggle in the platinum-belt.

“Amcu welcomes the sentencing of the two convicts by the Pretoria High Court. This demonstrates the presence of an impartial justice system,” said the statement.

– African News Agency (ANA)

