Suspect, 24, to appear in court for allegedly raping 68-year-old woman

The Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) said a suspect who allegedly raped a 68-year-old woman will on Tuesday appear in the Centane Magistrates’ Court.

Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, at Cebe Village, Centane in the Eastern Cape.

“It is alleged that the suspect arrived at the home of the victim last week Tuesday at about 16h00 at Chibini Locality, Cebe Village, Centane. The suspect found the victim alone. He did not say anything but he pushed the victim to the bed where he undressed her and later raped the victim,” spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

He will appear in the Centane Magistrates’ Court where he will be charged with rape.

– African News Agency (ANA)

