Western Cape Police search for suspects after farm owner killed in Stellenbosch

Western Cape police on Monday said they were searching for four suspects who allegedly shot and killed the owner of Louisenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, during a house robbery.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the circumstances surrounding a house robbery and a murder were being investigated following an incident that took place on Sunday evening at around 6.50pm on a farm in the Stellenbosch area.

Stefan Smit, 62, was shot and killed in his house when armed suspects entered his house through an unlocked door.

“His wife and a family friend who were present at the time of the incident both survived the attack. The suspects fled with personal belongings and are yet to be arrested. Any person who can assist police with our investigation is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Traut.

Smit’s farm was invaded in August 2018, when hundreds of residents of nearby Kayamandi and surrounds started erecting informal housing and shacks on the property.

Smit interdicted further occupation of his property and authorities evicted the illegal occupiers shortly afterwards.

– African News Agency

