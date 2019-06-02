Police seize seven firearms, arrest several suspects in Blue Downs

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers seized seven firearms and ammunition, an assortment of drugs, and a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniform, among others, during weekend operations targeting serious and violent crimes in the Blue Downs policing cluster in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

On Friday evening in Belhar Extension 13, crime prevention unit members reacted to gunshots in the area, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“Upon seeing the police, the suspects started running. Police gave chase and apprehended the two males, aged 18 and 19, who threw the unlicensed firearms, a .38 special revolver and a 9mm pistol, over rooftops when they realised police were catching up on them. It is alleged the suspects had gone to attack rival gang members in the area. They will appear in court on Monday in Bellville,” Rwexana said.

On Saturday evening, members of the same crime prevention unit on patrol in the area again followed the sounds of gunshots and were directed by the community to where they cornered two suspects with two 9mm pistols. They arrested the suspects, aged 17 and 25, for illegal possession of firearms. They were believed to be members of a local gang.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police on foot patrol in Wesbank in Mfuleni pursued armed suspects and recovered two .38 special revolvers and ammunition, and a homemade firearm (zip gun) and ammunition.

Three suspects, aged 22, 29, and 30, were arrested and would appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, Rwexana said.

Kleinvlei SAPS officers reacted to intelligence on firearms and drugs at two premises in Eersterivier on Friday evening. At one of the homes, they seized several rounds of 9mm and .22 ammunition. A bullet proof vest and an army uniform were also confiscated.

“A 34-year-old woman was arrested. Her 34-year-old boyfriend has since handed himself over, as he was sought by police. In an adjacent house, police arrested a 62-year-old woman who had stashed 140 straws of tik [crystal methamphetamine] in her body. All arrested suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday. The two premises are believed to be hide-outs for gang members,” Rwexana said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula acknowledged all weekend operations executed by police, saying, “With all these arrests, so many lives have been spared.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

