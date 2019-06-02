Truck driver sustains serious burn wounds as truck petrol-bombed on N1

A 50-year-old truck driver sustained serious burn wounds when his truck was petrol bombed and another petrol bomb was thrown at him by a group of men along the N1 about 10km from Touws River, north of Cape Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics came across the incident at about 1am, where they found the driver’s truck well alight on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

The driver was found some distance away from his truck.

“He explained to paramedics that he and his brother pulled over on the side of the highway with their trucks to rest. While he was sleeping, a petrol bomb was thrown through one of the windows of his truck’s cab, setting it alight. He managed to jump out of the truck and was apparently chased by an unknown number of men who threw another petrol bomb directly at him.”

He was treated by paramedics on the scene and later transported to Mediclinic Worcester for further care. Touws River police and Worcester Fire Department officials attended the scene. Local authorities would investigate the incident, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

