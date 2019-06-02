Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother

The man was arrested on Saturday, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The victim was apparently on her way home at about 7pm on Friday night after visiting a tavern at Phaphasini locality, Mboya village, Willowvale, he said.

The woman heard footsteps behind her, but continued walking until she was suddenly grabbed from behind.

“She was dragged far from the road and the suspect accosted her. She was then raped by the suspect. The suspect took on his heels after the alleged rape. The victim identified the suspect as her own biological son.”

The arrested suspect would appear in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of rape, Manatha said.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu strongly condemned the alleged rape, particularly as the suspect was her own son “who was supposed to protect her as his mother”. He congratulated Willowvale police for their “swift and expeditious actions” in tracing and arresting the suspect.

– African News Agency (ANA)

