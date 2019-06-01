Two people shot dead in Gauteng armed robbery

A man and a woman were shot dead when at least 11 armed robbers robbed a supermarket in Benoni in Ekurhuleni late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 4.30pm to reports of a business robbery on Van Dyk Road in Klippoortje AH in Germiston, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, at least 11 suspects robbed a supermarket. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that a man, an off-duty security guard, and a woman, a member of the public, sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Both were declared dead on the scene.

South African Police Service officers were on the scene and had cordoned off the area as they investigated, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

