Three men arrested after woman’s body dumped next to road in North West

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body they were allegedly spotted dumping along the side of the road in Sandrift at Brits, North West police said.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said farm workers allegedly saw a white Volkswagen Golf dumping the body of a woman along the R511 linking Brits and Thabazimbi on Thursday.

“They alerted their employer, who reported the incident to the local CPF [Community Policing Forum] and the police. A quick response by the police, working together with members of the community, led to a car chase after the suspects’ vehicle was spotted on the R511 road. The suspects were ultimately arrested after their car, which made a U-turn during the chase, collided with a police vehicle. No one was injured during the incident,” she said.

It was suspected that the trio offered the woman a lift in the Brits area and later killed her. “The woman’s body was found with numerous injuries, including multiple stab wounds and a fractured skull.”

The three arrested men were expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder, Myburgh said.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, had not yet been identified, and police requested anyone with information that could assist in identifying her to call the investigating officer Sergeant Lucky Molefe on 082-809-6722, or Lt-Col Nkgodi Chale on 082-546-0382.

– African News Agency (ANA)

