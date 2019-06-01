City of Cape Town offers R50K reward for information after arson attack at Ikhwezi Clinic

The City of Cape Town has offered a R50,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and successful conviction of those responsible for an arson attack at the Ikhwezi Clinic in Nomzamo, Strand.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said he had liaised with Cape Town mayor Dan Plato and secured a R50,000 reward following the “senseless” arson attack.

“There has been extensive damage to the roof and the clinic interior, including the pharmacy and records room, where patient folders are kept. Initial damage estimates put the cost of repairs at R10 million, but this could well change,” said Badroodien, adding that South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were investigating the matter, as indications on the scene were that the fire was started deliberately.

“Staff members who arrived at work [on Friday] morning were visibly distraught and traumatized. We will arrange for them to receive counselling and other staff support services in line with the city’s employee wellness programme. This senseless act of destruction will have ripple effects far beyond the damaged brick and mortar, and we condemn it in the strongest terms,” he said.

According to a city statement, the Ikhwezi Clinic is the biggest city health facility, with on average 500 patients seen to per day. The facility also had the biggest cohort of patients on anti-retroviral treatment, and also treated about 500 patients for tuberculosis (TB) each year. The clinic would be closed indefinitely until repairs were completed.

“In the interim, residents will have to make use of the Nomzamo Community Health Centre, which is the only facility in close proximity to Ikhwezi, which could affect continuity of care. Despite the City of Cape Town’s attempts to reduce waiting times via the introduction of an appointment system, residents are now reliant on a single facility where there will be crowding and increased waiting times. I visited the site earlier and am saddened by the malicious damage to public property,” Badroodien said.

Among other things, files, chairs, and essential medical equipment had all been destroyed in the fire.

“I am deeply concerned about the plight of the community of Nomzamo, who dearly need this facility. My directorate will work tirelessly to ensure that the community receives healthcare services to minimize the impact the closure of the clinic will have on all residents. I urge residents and community leaders to come forward with any information they may have about what transpired in this incident.

“It is an indictment on our society when community facilities are targeted with such ease and no regard for the hundreds of people who pass through the doors daily for life-saving treatment. Sadly, until those responsible for the destruction of this and other community facilities are brought to book, this incident will not be the last of its kind,” said Badroodien.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.