Welkom student, 19, arrested after woman’s burnt body found with breasts cut off

A 19-year-old student is expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the brutal murder of a 21-year-old woman.

The woman’s burnt body was found in an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom. Her breasts had been cut off and a knife was stuck in her neck.

Free State police spokesperson Stepheng Thakeng said Naledi Arcelia Lethoba, from Bothaville, was a student at Goldfields TVET College.

He said her body was identified by her parents on Friday last week.

The accused is a fellow student who was arrested at the college on Tuesday.

Thakeng said police had not yet established a motive. Cluster Commander of Welkom, Major General Lerato Molale welcomed the arrest.

– African News Agency

