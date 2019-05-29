One person behind bars just hours after cash-in-transit robbery in Pretoria

A suspect has been arrested and various incriminating evidence has been recovered in a house in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, just hours after a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle was robbed, the South African Police Service said on Wednesday.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a group of robbers brazenly attacked a CIT vehicle using explosives in Lotus Gardens, West of Pretoria, just before sunset on Tuesday.

“The robbers forced the CIT vehicle to a halt after firing shots at it. The guards were subsequently disarmed of their sidearms and the suspects used explosives to blow open the safe of the vehicle. They fled, taking an undisclosed amount of money as well as the pistols belonging to the guards,” said Naidoo.

He said a joint task team comprising of members of SAPS’ Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, the Gauteng Operational Command Centre, as well as a National Intervention team was assembled and worked tirelessly through the night, pursuing the criminals.

“Intelligence led the SAPS team to a house at Kgokong Street, in Atteridgeville where they arrested one suspect and recovered the two vehicles which were used by the robbers. The team also recovered a Norinco 9mm pistol which belongs to one of the guards, and ammunition as well as tens of thousands of rands. A navy blue CIT money bag was also found in the boot of one of the getaway vehicles,” said Naidoo.

The owner of the house was arrested for the unlawful possession of arms and ammunition and for being in possession of property suspected to be stolen.

“Further investigations led the SAPS team to a house in Kuba Street in Kalafong [Pretoria] where they recovered a third vehicle which was used by the robbers,” said Naidoo.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said the law enforcement officers would not rest until the group of robbers was behind bars.

“The joint task team is hot on the heels of the robbers and will not rest until they are found and brought to book,” said Sitole.

The SAPS is appealing to anyone with information about this robbery or crime in general to contact its toll-free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and “all information will be treated with strictest confidence”.

– African News Agency

