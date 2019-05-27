Former Hankey farm worker pleads not guilty to brutal attack

A former farm worker from Hankey in the Eastern Cape, who allegedly brutally attacked a woman, shot her and then raped her in full view of her daughter, appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

Sebenzile Simane, 32, faces a string of charges which include housebreaking, robbery, kidnapping, rape, attempted rape, causing children to witness a sexual offence, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The charges stem from the attack on a woman, 44, and her three children, who were accosted inside their farmhouse in March last year.

Judge Olav Ronaasen made an order that none of the complainants in the matter be identified in media reports. The location of the farm is also being withheld.

Simane pleaded not guilty to 17 counts on Monday. He put his hands together in prayer before walking up to the dock. He became irate with photographers taking his picture but smiled and laughed later on.

The former farm worker who was a lone attacker, entered the house on March 23 last year, by firing several shots through a glass door. The children ran to their mother’s bedroom. Simane then proceeded to the bedroom and fired shots.

According to the indictment, the mother was shot in the buttocks trying to shield her children.

He allegedly threatened to shoot one of the children. He then demanded access to the safe .

After that he proceeded to the living room with the mother and the children and tied them up with wire.

Simane allegedly wanted to force the 15-year-old son to have sexual intercourse with his mother. She pleaded for this not to happen and he instead took her to a bedroom where he raped her.

According to the charge sheet, Simane then brought the 13-year-old girl to her mother’s bedroom where he attempted to rape her. The mother again pleaded and Simane then raped the woman again, this time in full view of her daughter.

After collecting items in the home, Simane took the woman, in her vehicle, to an ATM to withdraw cash and she then managed to escape.

Friends and family members were at court on Monday to support the woman who was expected to testify. However, after some delays she was not called to the stand.

The woman is expected to testify on Tuesday.

Afriforum counsellor, Magda Coetzee, who provides support to complainants in farm attack cases, described the mother as an “iron lady”. Coetzee said her role was to provide light and hope to victims and to encourage them to embrace life after traumatic incidents.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

-African News Agency (ANA)

