Taxi driver arrested in Johannesburg for possession of illegal firearm, ammunition

Police in Johannesburg Central, in conjunction with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) have arrested a 39-year old minibus taxi driver for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng said on Sunday.

Police were carrying out routine crime prevention duties at about 2pm on Saturday afternoon when they spotted a white Toyota Hi-Ace minibus taxi jumping a red robot, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

They gave chase and stopped the vehicle, which was carrying two passengers, on the corner of Main Reef Road and Henry Nxumalo Street. Police searched the driver and recovered a firearm with the serial number filed off and ammunition.

The firearm would be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether it was used in the commission of crime. The investigation was continuing and the suspect would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Mbele said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

