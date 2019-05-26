Crime 26.5.2019 12:00 pm

Worcester prison warden arrested for corruption, defeating the ends of justice

ANA
Image: iStock

Image: iStock

This after an intelligence-driven undercover operation was conducted by officers attached to the anti-gang unit.

A prison warden at a Worcester prison has been arrested for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

An intelligence-driven undercover operation was conducted by officers attached to the anti-gang unit (visible and detective component) at about 1.05pm on Saturday afternoon, Captain FC van Wyk said.

This came after information was received about a possible corrupt official attached to the  correctional services department in Worcester. The operation was conducted at a fast food outlet in Worcester, where a South African Police Service (SAPS) agent handed over R3000 in cash and 295 grams of tik (crystal methamphetamine) to the suspect, after which the suspect was arrested.

“The 29-year-old male suspect is a warden at Worcester Correctional Service. He was arrested inside a fast food outlet and in his possession he had a black backpack. The suspect is due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday… on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice,” Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Former manager of Marvel’s Stan Lee arrested for elder abuse 26.5.2019
Western Cape police probe ‘suspicious arrest’ of Esethu Mcinjana 24.5.2019
Three arrested for murder of two Durban police officers 23.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition