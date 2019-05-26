Worcester prison warden arrested for corruption, defeating the ends of justice

A prison warden at a Worcester prison has been arrested for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

An intelligence-driven undercover operation was conducted by officers attached to the anti-gang unit (visible and detective component) at about 1.05pm on Saturday afternoon, Captain FC van Wyk said.

This came after information was received about a possible corrupt official attached to the correctional services department in Worcester. The operation was conducted at a fast food outlet in Worcester, where a South African Police Service (SAPS) agent handed over R3000 in cash and 295 grams of tik (crystal methamphetamine) to the suspect, after which the suspect was arrested.

“The 29-year-old male suspect is a warden at Worcester Correctional Service. He was arrested inside a fast food outlet and in his possession he had a black backpack. The suspect is due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday… on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice,” Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.