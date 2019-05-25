Man shot twice by suspected intruder in Joburg

A man, believed to be in his early 40s, is in a serious condition after being shot twice by a suspected intruder at his house in 1st Avenue, Maraisburg in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

“The man said that he had been praying at the time of the incident and had attempted to subdue the intruder who was allegedly pointing a firearm at his daughter,” ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at 2.50pm, they found that the man had been shot in the arm and leg. Advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilise the patient before transporting him to a private hospital in the area.

Multiple security companies, as well as the South African Police Service (SAPS), were on the scene for further investigations, Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.