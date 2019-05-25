SAPS investigating abalone processing facility uncovered in Cape Town

Police are investigating after an estate agent uncovered what appears to be an abalone processing facility at a house in Plattekloof in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Parow police station officers confiscated equipment and 660 dried abalone on Thursday night, Captain FC van Wyk said.

At lunchtime on Thursday, an estate agent visited the address in Tecoma Street in Plattekloof Two for an inspection, he said.

“When nobody answered the door the agent went into the yard and was greeted by a foul odour. When he opened one of the windows he saw equipment that is used to dry abalone.”

He then informed the Parow South African Police Service (SAPS) about what he had found at the premises. A total of 660 dried abalone and equipment worth R300,000 were confiscated. The investigations continue,” Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

