Six suspected house robbers arrested in Worcester

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Worcester, north of Cape Town, arrested six alleged house robbers and seized housebreaking equipment and a double-cab bakkie in the early hours of Saturday morning, Western Cape police said.

The six men, aged between 20 and 58, were arrested at about 4.10am on the R60 Robertson Road, and were being detained in connection with a house robbery in Stellenbosch earlier this month, Captain FC van Wyk said.

The suspects were believed to be involved in numerous house robberies all over the Winelands policing cluster, he said.

They were found in possession of implements to break into houses. Their vehicle, a Mazda Drifter double-cab bakkie, was also seized by SAPS. They were due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of house robbery, Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.