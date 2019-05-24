Another shooting in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas leaves man wounded

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of attempted murder after another shooting in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 37-year-old man was walking in Esterhuizen Street in Arcadia on Friday when a known person started walking towards him.

Naidu said the suspect allegedly started firing shots towards the man who sustained two gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Naidu said the alleged shooter, who was not suspected to be affiliated to any gang, fled the scene.

The motive for the shooting incident is unknown at this stage.

In the last two weeks, almost a dozen people were killed and several others injured in what appears to be a spike in gang-related shootings in the city’s northern areas.

– African News Agency

