Three suspects arrested in connection with Cape Town attorney’s murder

Three suspects were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the killing of a Khayelitsha court attorney, police said.

Police said the three, aged 24, 30 and 35, were found in possession of a firearm which had its serial number scraped off. Several rounds of ammunition and drugs were also found in their possession.

On Sunday, a 38-year-old attorney was gunned down in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. He died on route to hospital.

Police said the suspects would appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court soon.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.