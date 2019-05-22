Bloemfontein journalist found dead near Heuningspruit

The body of a 41 year-old Bloemfontein journalist was found next to the road on the N1 near Heuningspruit, Free State police said on Wednesday.

Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the body was found by a passer-by on Tuesday night, and the police were alerted.

“The body was found with injuries to the face. Further investigation revealed that the deceased was a journalist at a local newspaper in Bloemfontein.

“The cause of death is currently unknown and a case of culpable homicide has been registered for further investigation,” she said.

A post-mortem would be conducted on Thursday to determine the exact cause of death.

Free State provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Moeketsi Sempe conveyed condolences to the family.

“We have good relations with journalists in the Free State as they support our initiatives in the fight against crime. We are saddened by the loss of such an energetic, committed journalist and will work tirelessly to uncover the cause of his death,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

