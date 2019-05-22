Bullet grazes schoolgirl’s head in another PE shooting

A Port Elizabeth schoolgirl made a lucky escape when a bullet merely grazed her head following yet another shooting in the city’s northern areas on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that the teenager was standing with other people in a yard in Devril Road in Helenvale when shots were fired from behind a tree.

Naidu said the 15-year-old girl sustained a graze wound on her head from a bullet fired from across the road.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment the Gang Investigation Unit is investigating a case of attempted murder.

Naidu said the suspect was unknown at this stage.

In the last two weeks, at least nine people have been killed and several others injured in what appears to be a spike in gang-related shootings in the city’s northern areas.

-African News Agency

