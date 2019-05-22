SBV launches cash-in-transit industry hotline

Cash-in-transit company SBV on Wednesday launched a Citizens Against Transit and Catch Heists (Catch) hotline to encourage members of the public to speak out about cash-in-transit heists.

SBV Chief Executive Officer Mark Barrett said Catch provided a forum for the public, community groups, and security companies to report CIT incidents.

“At SBV we have always worked closely with other security companies, the SAPS and the Crime Intelligence Unit. What we want to do with Catch is provide a forum to collate and share information. It might be from an employee, it might be from a member of the public. We need to ensure that people can reach us and we are listening.

“Catch is for everyone in the CIT industry. You can get in touch with Catch via Twitter (@SAFERwithCATCH) or you can phone 0800 2Catch. This line is operated by an independent company called Whistblowers so you can call in confidentially,” said Barrett.

Barrett said the more coordination in the industry, the faster sharing of intelligence, the more effective investigations and responses are. Valuable video and photographs taken at the scene of CIT heists lead to arrests.

“Post information on the Catch Twitter page to make sure it gets to the SAPS and other role-players fast.

“If you have information to prevent a CIT heist or you have information about one that has occurred, you can also phone 0800 2CATCH (0800 222 824). The call is free, lines are monitored 24/7 by Whistblowers (Pty) Ltd and all calls are confidential,” said Barrett.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.