Alleged cash-in-transit robber hurt in foiled North West heist

An alleged cash-in-transit robber was shot and wounded during a foiled heist in Boshoek outside Rustenburg, police said on Tuesday.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a group of armed robbers attacked two cash vans on the R565 road between Boshoek and Sun City on Monday evening.

“The guards bravely fought back and during the ensuing gun battle one suspect was shot. The suspect appeared to have been critically wounded as was bleeding profusely.

“The wounded suspect was removed from the scene by his accomplices. No money was taken,” he said.

He appealed to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the wounded suspect to please contact our toll free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

“Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence,” Naidoo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

