Crime 21.5.2019 08:08 pm

Alleged cash-in-transit robber hurt in foiled North West heist

ANA
Crime scene. Picture: ANA

Crime scene. Picture: ANA

The guards bravely fought back and during the ensuing gun battle, one suspect was shot.

An alleged cash-in-transit robber was shot and wounded during a foiled heist in Boshoek outside Rustenburg, police said on Tuesday.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a group of armed robbers attacked two cash vans on the R565 road between Boshoek and Sun City on Monday evening.

“The guards bravely fought back and during the ensuing gun battle one suspect was shot. The suspect appeared to have been critically wounded as was bleeding profusely.

“The wounded suspect was removed from the scene by his accomplices. No money was taken,” he said.

He appealed to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the wounded suspect to please contact our toll free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

“Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence,” Naidoo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Intruder breaks into Cape Town fire station 21.5.2019
Trio arrested after house robbery, accomplices escape 17.5.2019
Eastern Cape police launch manhunt following triple murder 14.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition