Teenage boy kills fellow pupil at school in Limpopo

A 15-year-old boy has allegedly stabbed and killed a fellow pupil at school in Ga-Mamabolo in Limpopo on Tuesday, police said.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two schoolboys had a fight while playing in the school yard when the 15-year-old produced a sharp instrument, the 16-year-old and fled.

“Police were notified and a manhunt for the suspect ensued. He was arrested from his hideout in the area. The preliminary investigations led to where the murder weapon was hidden on top of a small hill outside the village,” said Ngoepe.

The 16-year-old died on arrival at hospital.

The alleged killer will appear in the Mankweng Magistrates’ Court soon on a charge of murder.

– African News Agency (ANA)

