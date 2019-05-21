Two Durban cops shot dead guarding ANC councillor’s home

The eThekwini Municipality on Tuesday expressed shock at the gruesome killings of two Durban Metro Police officers while on duty in Bambayi near Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

The city’s deputy mayor, Fawzia Peer, said the officers were doing councillor protection duties at councillor Sthe Zulu’s residence in Bambayi Phoenix in ward 52 when they were approached by two males who demanded their service firearms and then shot them dead.

Peer said they were calling on law enforcement agencies to double their efforts and expeditiously apprehend the culprits. The municipality was also calling on members of the public with information to urgently come forward and contact the police.

“We are calling upon the police to leave no stone unturned and nab these murderers. We want them to face the full might of the law and pay for their heinous crime. Killing a law enforcer to me is tantamount to treason and those responsible for undermining the state must be punished severely.

“Without any fear of contradiction, the demise of the officers is going to leave a big void in law enforcement efforts in the city and it will definitely be difficult to fill. We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to their families and members of our metro police in general because they work closely with each other,” said Peer.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said two cases of murder and armed robbery had been opened at Phoenix police station and the investigation was continuing.

The Democratic Alliance in eThekwini extended condolences to the colleagues, friends, and families of the metro police officers, Inspector Dladla, and Constable Sondo of the Durban Metro Police Service.

– African News Agency

