Police investigate fresh shooting in PE’s northern areas

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of attempted murder after another shooting in the city’s northern areas, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged at about 7.25pm on Monday, a 29-year-old man and his friends were walking from a shop in Buys Street in Bloemendal when they heard gunshots.

Naidu said the men started running and the victim later discovered that he had sustained a gunshot wound on his leg.

The shooter is unknown.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit is investigating a case of attempted murder.

Gang warfare erupted in parts of Port Elizabeth’s northern areas on Monday which saw the closure of three primary schools after concerned parents collected traumatised children following a number of shooting incidents.

Police and Tactical Response Team members flooded the volatile area which saw community members and school children on high alert amid the sounds of gunfire.

Clifton Jantjies, principal at Strelitzia Primary School in Extension 31, said rival gangs were shooting at each other in front of the school gate and had entered the school grounds on Monday morning.

Jantjies said frantic students made a dash into the school hall as gunshots rang out. Jantjies said when police got to the scene there was a shoot-out between police and gangsters.

Naidu confirmed that police had fired rubber bullets.

Yul Billet, principal at Kroneberg Primary School in Extension 21, said a killing on Monday morning at Kolata Street caused panic in the area because learners had to walk through the street to get to school.

Billet said police on the scene had asked learners to turn back because it was not safe at the time.

Naidu confirmed that police were investigating a case of murder after Sergio Moss, 28, was shot dead while asleep in his car. Naidu said it was alleged that two suspects entered a yard in Kolata Street after which two shots were fired through the side window, fatally hitting Moss in the face.

Naidu said police continued to conduct searches at homes, in the streets and hideouts of known gang members. By Monday, police had confiscated a total of eight firearms and ammunition while 12 suspects were arrested in separate incidents.

During the weekend, four people were killed in separate shooting incidents in Bethelsdorp and Bloemendal.

– African News Agency

